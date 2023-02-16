Incorporating many of the values inherent in Bitcoin, the Nostr protocol could grow into a social media platform that better serves its users. This is an opinion editorial by Stephanie Sats, a member of YouTube’s “Bitcoin Bookclub” and cofounder of a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Startup Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Completes First Transaction of Clean Mining Tokens - February 16, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Soars to Highest Level Since August - February 16, 2023
- With Bitcoin Integration, Nostr Could Redefine Social Media - February 16, 2023