With Ethereum ‘Merge’ around the corner, what happens to Bitcoin?

The Ethereum upgrade may bring more regulatory scrutiny on Bitcoin for its energy consumption. While there could be pressure on Bitcoin, there won’t be much of an overall impact, some experts say.
