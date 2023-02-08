An indicator of conviction among crypto holders is near record levels. With catalysts looming, traders are looking for a reason to keep the rally going.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- With Key Bitcoin Catalysts Ahead, Here’s a Sign Traders Have More Conviction Than Ever - February 8, 2023
- Bitcoin bulls stumble at $23.4K as Fed’s ‘disinflation’ sparks BTC price rally - February 8, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets go silent, investors wonder if this is the top - February 8, 2023