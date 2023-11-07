Bitcoin may have a long way to go to become a viable currency, but its market fundamentals prove long-term value as an asset.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- With proven price discovery, bitcoin’s future in the U.S. is secured - November 6, 2023
- Crypto Experts Believe Bitcoin Surge Driven By Macroenvironment, Not Just By Spot ETF Approval Anticipation: Report - November 6, 2023
- 6 Questions for Lugui Tillier about Bitcoin, Ordinals, and the future of crypto - November 6, 2023