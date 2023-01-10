Cash withdrawals from government accounts will end on March 1, according to Modibbo Tukur, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit. Tukur stated that the action is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with most of crypto market, Solana posts best start to the year for major token, BNB retreats amid Binance probe - January 9, 2023
- With the ban on cash withdrawals in Nigeria, Bitcoin and Cardano may finally shine - January 9, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Says This ‘ETH Killer’ Still Has A Chance If It Can Survive ‘Dark Period’ - January 9, 2023