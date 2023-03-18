Bitcoin (BTC) has grown from a small project to a frontrunner for a possible global currency thanks to its unrivaled market capitalization, unmatched liquidity pool and reliable infrastructure. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Worlds collide at Bitcoin-based DeFi project — Nothing is impossible - March 18, 2023
- 3 Reasons Today Is the Perfect Opportunity to Buy Bitcoin - March 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Hovers Above $27K, a Nine-Month High, Following Federal Reserve Action - March 18, 2023