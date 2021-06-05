Some 34% of Britons, and three-quarters of people in their thirties familiar with the likes of bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin said consumer protections would make them likelier to invest.
Read Full Story
Would cleaning up the crypto Wild West lead to more Britons buying bitcoin? A third are put off by the lack of consumer protection
Some 34% of Britons, and three-quarters of people in their thirties familiar with the likes of bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin said consumer protections would make them likelier to invest.