Token investment platform CoinList minted a total of $57.1 million worth of wrapped bitcoin (4,997 WBTC) in back-to-back mints for its customers Wednesday, setting an all-time record for the most …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Wrapped Bitcoin Sees Record $57.1M in Tokens Minted by CoinList for Customers - October 14, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slips to $11.2K; Uniswap Flows Dominate Ether - October 14, 2020
- Bitfinex Lets Users Earn on their Bitcoin with Celsius - October 14, 2020