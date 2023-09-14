The ongoing legal battle between XRP and the SEC has caused concern among investors, while the new Bitcoin fork, Bitcoin Spark (BTCS), could offer fresh opportunities.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and Ethereum push on as another asset manager joins ETF race - September 14, 2023
- XRP investors fear SEC appeal – Can this new Bitcoin Fork make headlines? - September 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Prices Form a ‘Death Cross.’ Is Another Selloff on the Way? - September 14, 2023