JP Buntinx is a FinTech and Bitcoin enthusiast living in Belgium. His passion for finance and technology made him one of the world’s leading freelance Bitcoin writers, and he aims to achieve the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- XRP Price Drops Quickly as Bitcoin Capitulates Again - February 27, 2019
- Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Rips Mark Zuckerberg, Pumps Bitcoin - February 27, 2019
- Ex-PayPal COO Hails Bitcoin ‘Acceleration’ as He Joins Lightning Torch Relay - February 27, 2019