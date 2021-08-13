Visa and MasterCard are trying to help users spend and earn bitcoin, but accountants say these crypto debit and credit cards can lead to confusing tax bills.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- You can be taxed for buying a cup of coffee with bitcoin using a crypto credit card, but there are ways around it - August 13, 2021
- How to mine cryptos like bitcoin, ether, and doge: Your complete guide to getting set up and earning profits - August 13, 2021
- Canaan Scoops Bitcoin Mining Machine Order From Mawson - August 13, 2021