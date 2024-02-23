Maisie Plant, the young wife of a rich businessman, couldn’t stop admiring a magnificent double strand of pearls from Cartier. The Parisian jeweler was looking for a U.S. headquarters in New York.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto dismissed early climate concerns - February 23, 2024
- Bitcoin Royalty Descends on the Satoshi Nakamoto Trial - February 23, 2024
- You Say Bitcoin Is Digital Gold? Maybe It’s Digital Pearls - February 23, 2024