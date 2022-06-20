You’ll be able to bet against Bitcoin with an ETF, before you can buy a Bitcoin ETF

Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to buy an exchange-traded fund based on shorting Bitcoin. The financial firm ProShares will debut the first ETF to let you bet against Bitcoin, and it’s set to be …
