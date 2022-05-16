Your Crypto Brew: Bitcoin Dips Back Under $30,000 Amid China Growth Fears
2022-05-16
In tandem with the recent swing in cryptocurrency market sentiment, bitcoin is back to trading just below $30,000 on Monday, down nearly 5.0% on the day, having rallied as high as $31,400 on Sunday.
