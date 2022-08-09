Zipmex to release unspecified amount of Bitcoin, Ether to its customers
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-09
Crypto exchange Zipmex is planning to release an unspecified amount of Ethereum and Bitcoin on Aug. 11 and 16 respectively, after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet last month. See related …
