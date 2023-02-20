Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, gained 15% in the past week to trade at US$24,885 and 7 p.m. in Hong Kong, surpassing payments giant Visa in market capitalization for the third time in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surpasses Visa’s market cap to be 11th largest asset in the world - February 20, 2023
- Bitcoin’s market cap surpasses Visa’s for the third time - February 20, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to break past $25,000 for the third time resembling 2017 pattern - February 20, 2023