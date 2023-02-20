Some hard-core Bitcoiners are in an uproar over the prospect of ubiquitous internet memes such as pixelated cats and smoking monkeys clogging up the blockchain.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Will Be Fine With Monkey JPEGs, Creator of NFT Protocol Says - February 20, 2023
- Bitcoin’s tumble: Solana shines as Dogecoin falters in top 10 cryptocurrencies - February 19, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, and These Crypto Coins Continue Growth in 2023! - February 19, 2023