



Rebrands European product suite after strong 2024: Bitwise surpassed $12 billion in client assets, launched new products such as Solana and Aptos Staking ETPs

Bitwise surpassed $12 billion in client assets, launched new products such as Solana and Aptos Staking ETPs TER of the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1) lowered to 0.20% p.a.

Crypto poised to soar in 2025: Bitwise research forecasts record valuations and inflows in crypto markets this year amid reduced regulatory risk

Bitwise research forecasts record valuations and inflows in crypto markets this year amid reduced regulatory risk Continued innovation: Bitwise looks to cement position as market leader by providing new best-in-class products, broadening access to crypto for investors

January 29, 2025. Frankfurt, Germany: Bitwise today announced the company has completed the rebranding of all ETPs in its European product suite following last year’s acquisition of ETC Group . The move comes as Bitwise looks to expand its position as a market leader in crypto markets in 2025, a year in which a number of structural upward trends are likely to bolster crypto markets.

Among the renamed products are the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), the Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32), the Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20), and the company’s flagship product: – the Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE). Launched in 2020, BTCE is the most heavily traded bitcoin ETP in Europe. For an overview of all products with their rebranded names, please refer to the table below.

Bitwise will continue to broaden crypto access for investors, provide best-in-class innovative products, timely insights on the latest market developments, and champion transparency and accountability in a landmark year for the crypto industry.

Hunter Horsley, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwise: “We expect 2025 will be a pivotal year for crypto, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana each hitting record highs, and a more crypto-friendly environment in Washington bringing welcome clarity to the space. Bitwise is looking forward to using this moment to reinforce our position as a market leader both in the U.S. and Europe.”

Bitwise saw significant growth in 2024, a year in which Bitcoin soared to an all-time high of $103,992 after the record-setting launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. The company crossed over $12 billion in client assets, using its momentum to launch new institutional-grade crypto staking ETPs, namely the recently launched Bitwise Solana Staking ETP, and the Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP, in addition to filing a Form S-1 for an XRP spot ETF in the U.S. The company’s Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1 | DE000A4AER62), an institutionally focused and cost-efficient Bitcoin ETP with a Total Expense Ratio (TER) of 0.20%, is also experiencing increased popularity among investors.

Another highlight of 2024 for Bitwise was the launch of Bitwise Onchain Solutions after the company’s acquisition of Attestant Limited, an institutional-grade Ethereum staking provider with $3.7 billion in staked assets at the time of the acquisition.

Crypto poised to soar in 2025

In 2025, adoption of bitcoin and other crypto assets by corporate treasurers are set to be another major driver supporting the asset class, Bitwise Head of Research Europe Dr Andre Dragosch said in a study this month. At the moment, companies hold only 4% of the total available Bitcoin supply, a number that already doubled last year. With total free cash flow between S&P 500 companies standing at $1.5 trillion – more than twice the capital ever invested in Bitcoin – this offers an unprecedented growth opportunity.

Bitwise will continue to position itself as a thought leader with studies like the above and several others, providing a rich stream of research and market analysis for investors. This research is available through blog posts on the Bitwise website, such as on this link and here .

The following table shows Bitwise’s renamed European Crypto ETP suite:

The complete list of Bitwise European ETP products, including all stock exchange listings and trading information, is available at https://bitwiseinvestments.com/eu.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world’s leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past four years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe’s most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu



Media contacts:

JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

Important information

This press release does not constitute investment advice, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy financial products. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH (“BEU”), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that this article is neither investment advice nor an offer or solicitation to acquire financial products or cryptocurrencies.

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.com./eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.