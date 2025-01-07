Strengthening Customer Offerings with Advanced Logistics Technology and Service

Tampa, FL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, today announced the acquisition of FreightCenter, a prominent online transportation solutions provider, which started 26 years ago. This strategic move expands BlueGrace’s customer base by integrating FreightCenter’s clients with BlueGrace’s advanced suite of logistics tools and services.

FreightCenter customers will gain access to BlueGrace’s unified transportation management system, BlueShip® TMS, enabling seamless freight management across various shipping modes. They will also benefit from BlueGrace’s industry-leading truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, supported by a vast carrier network and competitive pricing options. Additionally, FreightCenter’s customers will now get access to EVOS™ load optimization tools, stemming from another recent acquisition BlueGrace did in 2024.

“We’ve known and respected the team at FreightCenter for over a decade, having watched them grow and succeed every year, so it’s a great addition to our family. This acquisition is the perfect opportunity to enhance the logistics experience for thousands of customers” said Bobby Harris, CEO and Founder of BlueGrace Logistics. “By integrating our advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and extensive carrier network, we are committed to delivering solutions that meet their unique shipping needs”

Additionally, BlueGrace Managed Logistics® offerings can provide tailored solutions to meet FreightCenter’s higher volume customers’ needs. These customized services improve supply chain operations, enhance efficiency, data-based decision making and drive long-term growth. Together, these tools and services simplify complex supply chains and deliver exceptional results.

“We are excited to join the BlueGrace family and bring even greater value to our customers,” said Matt Brosious, CEO of FreightCenter. “BlueGrace’s advanced technology and comprehensive service offerings perfectly complement FreightCenter’s commitment to simplifying freight for our customers.”

This acquisition aligns with BlueGrace’s mission to deliver simplified logistics solutions for all size businesses. FreightCenter will continue to operate as an independent business under its current brand, ensuring continuity for its customers and partners.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

About FreightCenter



FreightCenter is a leading provider of comprehensive, online logistics solutions, serving businesses and individuals with a wide range of freight services, including less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, international, and intermodal shipping. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and competitive pricing, FreightCenter leverages innovative technology and industry expertise to ensure efficient, reliable, and tailored transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.freightcenter.com.

