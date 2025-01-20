AI-powered platform BPR Hub cuts certification time by 40% as manufacturers struggle with mounting regulatory requirements.

California , Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every day, manufacturers wrestle with increasing complex regulatory requirements imposed by clients and regulatory bodies. Small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMEs) in particular struggle to stay compliant while managing day-to-day operations, hampered by limited bandwidth and lean teams. When compliance fails, the consequences are severe: significant penalties, missed business opportunities, and loss of eligibility for high-value contracts that can stall growth entirely. Today, BPR Hub, a San Francisco and Bangalore, India based company announced a $2.6 million seed funding round to help manufacturers finally solve this critical challenge.

The round was co-led by Accel and Kae Capital, with participation from a line-up of prominent angel investors in the manufacturing sector. This investment will accelerate BPR Hub’s mission to simplify compliance for manufacturers globally, with a key focus on scaling operations in North America.

BPR Hub founders: (L to R) Teja Edara, Milanjeet Singh and Vinodh Peddi.

The reality for most manufacturers today is chaos. Teams operate on spreadsheets, struggling to maintain collaboration across departments while juggling multiple certification requirements. Critical standards slip through the cracks as businesses are forced to choose between compliance and growth. BPR Hub changes this by consolidating Quality, Compliance, and Governance (QCG) into a single platform, automating up to 80% of these compliance tasks.

The system’s real-time updates and AI-driven document review completely transforms how manufacturers handle compliance. Through automated evidence evaluation and continuous monitoring, BPR Hub helps companies fast-track certification – turning a process that typically takes months into one that takes weeks. The platform streamlines the management of overlapping certification requirements, eliminating duplication and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. What sets BPR Hub apart is its commitment to customer success through hands-on support. Rather than just providing software, the team actively guides and supports manufacturers through their entire compliance journey. This high-touch approach ensures that companies can fully leverage the platform’s capabilities while maintaining focus on their core business.

Teja Edara, Co-founder & CEO commented: “Our mission is to democratize world-class compliance capabilities for manufacturers of all sizes. By automating complex compliance processes and providing hands-on support, we’re enabling manufacturers to focus on their core business while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance. This funding will accelerate our journey toward becoming the leading consolidated compliance solution globally.”

Beyond compliance, BPR Hub enhances manufacturing excellence by integrating quality assurance, production control, batch review, inventory management, and asset management into one user-friendly platform. This comprehensive approach ensures everyone from floor operators to leadership teams can effectively manage and monitor compliance requirements while maintaining focus on business growth.

The company was founded by three deep experts in compliance and manufacturing. Teja Edara (CEO) brings extensive IT compliance expertise, while Milanjeet Singh (COO) and Vinodh Peddi (CTO) collectively contribute two decades of experience in manufacturing compliance.

With over 10 years of experience in manufacturing, compliance consulting, and auditing, Milanjeet saw firsthand how cumbersome compliance management could be. This inspired the inception of BPR Hub, a solution that could truly transform how manufacturers handle compliance to drive growth and reduce the operational burdens for manufacturers.

The impact is already clear. Customers report a 40% reduction in time-to-certification, leading to faster growth and improved operational efficiency. The platform’s partnerships with industry leaders in packaging and aerospace are driving rapid adoption across global markets. “BPR Hub has the potential to transform how we handle compliance and data security within our operations,” says Devika Mathur, Director Commercial at Naq Global. “The platform’s comprehensive compliance mapping eliminates audit challenges ensuring seamless audits.”

“I am genuinely impressed with BPR Hub’s integration and customization capabilities,” adds Antonio Licea, Operations Manager at Elmes Packaging. “The most significant advantage is the universal applicability—everyone in our organization can use it effectively, not just a select few. This will transform our operations.”

The timing is critical. The increasing complexity of regulations in industries like aerospace, medical devices, and food manufacturing is driving urgent demand for more efficient compliance management solutions. Traditional solutions are prohibitively expensive, while information asymmetry between departments creates constant risk. When experienced employees leave, critical compliance knowledge often leaves with them, creating dangerous gaps in regulatory understanding. These challenges are particularly acute in highly regulated sectors like medical device manufacturing and aerospace, where a single compliance failure can have severe consequences.

“The mobile version of BPR Hub will be a game changer,” notes Anthony Manella, CEO of ISO Certification Consultants. “It will streamline operations significantly, pushing training and standard compliance directly to employees’ cell phones, ensuring every team member remains aligned with our standards.”

Looking forward, BPR Hub will use the funding to scale its platform globally, expand its team, and develop new product features. With its QCG focus, BPR Hub aims to become the leading consolidated compliance solution for manufacturers, providing complete oversight into compliance requirements while ensuring seamless operational control. The platform is built specifically for manufacturers with limited resources and manpower, empowering them to focus on what they do best – growing their business.

“The manufacturing sector is experiencing remarkable growth fueled by rising global demand for diversified supply chains, India’s position as a hub for IP-driven, high-quality production, and the potential of AI technologies. This growth coincides with a period of heightened regulatory complexity and an urgent need for operational agility. Compliance is no longer just a box to check; it’s a competitive advantage when managed well. BPRHub is helping manufacturers navigate this shift by using AI to simplify and optimize compliance processes. This is the kind of innovation that will accelerate the future of manufacturing. We’re excited to partner with Teja, Milanjeet and Vinodh who understand the sector’s unique challenges, and are leading this shift on a global scale with BPRHub,” said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.

Abhishek Srivastava, General Partner, Kae Capital added: We are excited to back BPR Hub as they transform compliance, quality, and governance management in manufacturing. Their AI-led unified platform tackles a critical industry challenge by streamlining compliance processes. Having witnessed Teja’s success in scaling similar ventures, and with a robust founding team and a clear market opportunity, we are confident that BPR Hub will revolutionize how mid-market manufacturers manage compliance and governance.

About BPR Hub

BPR Hub is a cloud-based compliance management system designed specifically for manufacturing companies. With a focus on operational excellence and automation, BPR Hub helps businesses navigate complex compliance requirements effortlessly while enhancing efficiency. For more information please visit https://bprhub.com/

About Accel

Accel is a leading global venture capital firm that aims to be the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Accel has been operating in India since 2008, and its investments include companies like BookMyShow, BrowserStack, Flipkart, Freshworks, Cure.fit, Musigma, Mensa Brands, Myntra, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Zenoti, among many others. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more information visit https://www.accel.com

About Kae Capital

Founded in 2012, Kae Capital is a sector-agnostic pre-seed institutional fund. A pioneer of early-stage investing in India with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Kae partners with passionate founders and teams, building for Indian and global markets and is the first institutional investor in a majority of its portfolio companies. Kae aims to be an all-weather partner to its portfolio founders, enabling them to build enduring companies.

Kae manages approximately $230 Mn in capital, having invested in 90 startups with a portfolio enterprise valuation of $13.51 Bn. Its portfolio has a mix of B2B and B2C startups. Some of the investments are HealthKart (health tech), Porter (logistics tech), Nazara (gaming), Zetwerk (manufacturing tech), Tata 1MG (health tech), Traya (D2C), Square Yards (property tech), and Rupeek (fintech). For more information, visit https://kae-capital.com/ or follow Kae Capital on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

