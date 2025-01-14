NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR), Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM), and ASP Isotopes, Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR)

Class Period: January 9, 2024 – March 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (2) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on Aehr’s revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Aehr’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Aehr’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Aehr class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AEHR

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Class Period: June 4, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Five9’s net new business was not “strong irrespective of the macro” and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (2) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and Five9 was not “seeing very strong bookings momentum”; and (3) defendants did not have “enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live” such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Five9 class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FIVN

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 – November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about DMC Global’s business, operations, and prospects which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (i) the goodwill associated with the company’s principal business segment, Acadia Products, was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global’s operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

For more information on the DMC Global class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BOOM

ASP Isotopes, Inc (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Class Period: October 30, 2024 – November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

On November 26, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report which alleged that ASP Isotopes is “using old, disregarded laser enrichment technology to masquerade as a new, cutting-edge Uranium enrichment.” The report quoted a former employee of Klydon (the company ASP Isotopes purchased its “proprietary” technology from) as stating scientists “did not think it would work on Uranium.” The report revealed a series of experts interviewed stated the Company’s reported cost estimates and timeline for building its HALEU uranium facilities was misleading to the point of being “delusional.” The report further alleged the Company had significantly overstated the significance of its agreement with TerraPower, which was only a “non-binding” memorandum of understanding entered into to “put pressure on [TerraPower’s] real suppliers.” The report quoted a former TerraPower executives as stating that ASP Isotopes was “missing the manufacturing; They are missing the processes as well; They still have to develop the HALEU…the most important part.” Finally, the report revealed that the Company’s subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy, which operates its nuclear fuels segment and to which the Company assigned the TerraPower memoranda of understanding, was completely absent from its registered South African address. The report revealed there were “zero signs” of their presence and “security guards and neighboring business about them all told us they had never heard of the companies.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80 or 23.53%, to close at $5.85 per share on November 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to fall on the subsequent trading date, falling $0.83 or 14.19%, to close at $5.02 per share on November 27, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated the potential effectiveness of its enrichment technology; (2) the Company overstated the development potential of its high assay low-enriched uranium facility; (3) the Company overstated the Company’s nuclear fuels operating segment results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the ASP Isotopes class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ASPI

