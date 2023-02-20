Germany’s economy is set to fall again in the first quarter of this year but there would be a gradual pick up going forward, Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday. The central bank said economic output is set to fall again in the first quarter. However, a gas shortage is no longer expected and the electricity and gas price brakes are reducing energy costs.
