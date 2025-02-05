SOC 2 Type II compliance validates c/side’s enterprise-grade security infrastructure and demonstrates its commitment to protecting customer data across its web script security platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — c/side , a cybersecurity company with tools for monitoring, optimizing, and securing vulnerable browser-side third-party scripts, today announced that the company has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) Type II audit, earning SOC 2 Type II certification.

To learn more about c/side’s security controls and processes, visit: https://trust.cside.dev/.

SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates c/side’s adherence to rigorous security standards and validates its enterprise-ready infrastructure for protecting customer data. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the certification confirms that c/side’s systems meet comprehensive requirements for security, availability, processing integrity, and data confidentiality through an extensive audit of security controls and their operational effectiveness.

To achieve SOC 2 Type II certification, c/side demonstrated thorough security governance built upon foundational principles that include least privilege access (limiting users to only the access they require), defense-in-depth (layering security controls), consistency (applying security controls consistently across all areas), and continuous improvement. c/side protects all datastores containing customer data using encryption at rest, and uses TLS 1.2 or higher and HSTS (HTTP Strict Transport Security) to secure data in transit over potentially insecure networks. c/side’s success in earning SOC 2 Type II certification validates these robust data protections.

“We’re proud to have earned SOC 2 Type II certification, and to provide customers with complete assurance that their data is handled with the level of privacy and confidentiality they should expect,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, c/side. “Our customers can be fully confident that c/side will not only optimize detection and prevention of targeted browser-side script-based attacks on their sites, but will also secure their data with that same depth of expertise.”

About c/side

c/side is a forward-thinking cybersecurity startup focused on browser-side detection and protection. Led by industry expert Simon Wijckmans, c/side is pioneering technologies to shield against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring unparalleled security standards for users across the web.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com