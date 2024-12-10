CacheFly delivers 1M concurrent CacheFly aim to delight viewers globally by setting new benchmarks for quality and performance in the rapidly evolving streaming space by focusing on decreasing latency, increasing throughput speed, improving cache ratios—resulting in faster startup time, less rebuffering, and a higher average bitrate.

CacheFly CDN Joins the Streaming Video Technology Alliance The Streaming Video Technology Alliance was established to develop an open architecture, propose standards, and promote best practices to support the future of streaming video

Elk Grove, IL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CacheFly, the pioneer of Anycast-based Content Delivery Network (CDN) technology, today announced that it has joined the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem.

“CacheFly is honored to join the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, reflecting our enduring dedication to innovation in content delivery. As pioneers in content delivery networks, we are excited to collaborate with industry leaders and many of our clients to redefine the possibilities in streaming video. We aim to set new benchmarks for quality and performance in this rapidly evolving space by focusing on decreasing latency, increasing throughput speed, improving cache ratios—resulting in faster startup time, less rebuffering, and a higher average bitrate,” noted Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly.

“The Streaming Video Technology Alliance was established to develop an open architecture, propose standards, and promote best practices to support the future of streaming video,” said Jason Thibeault, CEO, Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “We welcome CacheFly to the SVTA. They join leading organizations from across the industry to help the SVTA shape the future of online video by collaborating, discussing, and planning how the video ecosystem can operate openly and scale to best meet consumer demand.”

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Technology Alliance’s charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of specifications and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The SVTA is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience and interoperability.

About CacheFly

CacheFly is a global leader in CDN technology, serving over 5,000 clients across 86 countries. Since introducing the world’s first TCP Anycast-based CDN in 2002, CacheFly has maintained its position as an industry pioneer in high-performance content delivery solutions. CacheFly empowers businesses by delivering content, streaming media, live events and mission-critical applications with unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability. Learn more at cachefly.com and cachefly.com/news/ , or follow CacheFly CDN on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Melissa Fisher CacheFly +1-248-687-9070 melissa.fisher@cachefly.com