This comes just two days after a similar CAD based render simulation for the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The design renders were created by OnLeaks and they were published by 91mobiles. The Samsung …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Share 2021 – Global Trends, Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - October 24, 2021
- 14.6-Inch Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra CAD Renders Hints At New Look For Large Tablets - October 24, 2021
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 CAD Renders Published - October 24, 2021