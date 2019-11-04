Nov 04, 2019 (AmericaNewsHour) — Global 3D CAD Software Market to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2025. Global 3D CAD Software Market valued approximately USD 8.13 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- 3D CAD Software Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025 - November 4, 2019
- Pound Sterling Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Flat As UK Five Weeks Away From General Election - November 4, 2019
- USD/CAD clings to modest gains above 1.3150 despite rising crude oil prices - November 4, 2019