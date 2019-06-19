Jun 19, 2019 (Wired Hearld via COMTEX) — The global 3D CAD Software Market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 5.9 % during the forecast period and reach around US$ 14.5 billion by 2026- …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- 3D CAD Software Market Value US$ 14.5 billion by 2026 - June 19, 2019
- USD/CAD steadies near mid-1.33s after falling on Canadian inflation data - June 19, 2019
- Mission Ready Receives CAD$22.3 Million Contract Award - June 19, 2019