3D Systems’ Cimatron CAD/CAM Software Enables Mold Shops to Design and Manufacture More Complex Molds, Faster–Keeping them Ahead of the Competition

– Cimatron software reduces tooling design time by up to 50% and delivery time by up to 20%–allowing customers to be more nimble, improve productivity, and reduce cycle time – Allegiance Mold …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)