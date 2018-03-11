Last week, the Pound to Canadian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/CAD) rose from an opening 1.7779 to close slightly higher at 1.7801 on Friday. Although the Pound saw an overall rise against the Canadian Dollar last week, this advance was not easily won.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
5-Day Pound To Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Outlook: GBP/CAD Volatility Ahead On Spring Budget
Last week, the Pound to Canadian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/CAD) rose from an opening 1.7779 to close slightly higher at 1.7801 on Friday. Although the Pound saw an overall rise against the Canadian Dollar last week, this advance was not easily won.