A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of an Additional CAD$2,562,434 Non-Brokered Private Placement – Completing a

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (“A2Z” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)