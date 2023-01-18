Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) declares CAD 0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 2.09% Payable Feb. 23; for shareholders of record Feb. 9; ex-div Feb. 8. See ABST …
