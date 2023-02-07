Accord Financial Corp. (TSX:ACD:CA) declares CAD 0.075/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 2.9% Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14. See …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Accord Financial Corp. declares CAD 0.075 dividend - February 7, 2023
- USD/CAD stays firm at around 1.3460 ahead of Fed’s Powell speech and BoC’s Macklem - February 7, 2023
- Global CAD in Apparel Market Analysis 2023, With Top Countries Data, Latest Research Report by 2028 With 125 Pages | Industry Research Biz - February 7, 2023