Accord Financial declares CAD 0.075 dividend

Accord Financial (OTCPK:ACCFF) declares CAD 0.075/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.57% Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 13; ex-div May 12. See ACCFF …
