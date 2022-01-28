Accord Financial (OTCPK:ACCFF) declares CAD 0.075/share quarterly dividend, 50% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.050.Forward yield 3.6%Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Accord Financial raises dividend by 50% to CAD 0.075 - January 28, 2022
- USD/CAD hits three-week high, around 1.2775 amid sustained USD buying/retreating oil - January 28, 2022
- Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Share | CAD Market Is Booming Worldwid Comprehensive Research Report by Emergen Research - January 28, 2022