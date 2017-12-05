I would like to get a help from this forum electrical engineers. There is a new software for electrotechnical calculations (up to 1kV) and design of electrical part of street lighting installations. I would like to adapt it to India. Are there engineers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Adapt the new CAD plugin for electrical engineers for India - December 5, 2017
- USD/CAD probes key level ahead of BOC - December 5, 2017
- USD/CAD Re-Tests Key Level ahead of BOC - December 5, 2017