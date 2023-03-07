“Using deep tech to do deep carbonization is really where we think the gap is.” Toronto-based cleantech startup Adaptis has closed a $2 million CAD ($1.5 million USD) pre-seed round to expand, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Adaptis secures $2 million CAD to help building owners move to net zero with AI - March 7, 2023
- USD/CAD remains confined in a range around 1.3600 mark ahead of Powell’s testimony - March 7, 2023
- CAD Modelling Software Market Latest Price, Manufacturers and Forecats through 2023 – 2029 - March 7, 2023