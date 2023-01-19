Notch has survived COVID-19 upending the restaurant industry, coming out with a focus on FinTech and helping restaurants and food distributors simplify the B2B ordering, invoicing, and payment process …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- After navigating “major” changes to restaurant industry, Notch closes $13.7 million CAD to fuel pivot to FinTech - January 19, 2023
- CAD/CHF Forecast: Plunges Against The Swiss Franc - January 19, 2023
- CAD, CAE and CAM Software Market Size 2023 with Big Company Segment, Cost-Effective Solutions Analysis Information 2029 - January 19, 2023