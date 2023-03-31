AGinvest, a Canada-based farmland investment firm, announces fundraising worth CAD 300 million for institutional investors, family offices and endowments, and high-net-worth accredited investors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. Launches CAD 300 Million Fundraising Initiative Aimed at Investors - March 31, 2023
- Apparel Manufacturing CAD Software Market by 2031 - March 31, 2023
- USD/CAD: 1.35 support could face a serious test should US data print on the softer side in coming weeks – TDS - March 31, 2023