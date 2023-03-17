Pakistan’s agriculture sector has the potential to overcome the current account deficit and balance-of-payment crisis within six years, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Former Governor Salim …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Agri sector can wipe out CAD in 6 years - March 16, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Key HMAs challenge bulls above 1.3700 - March 16, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Undermined By Falling Oil - March 16, 2023