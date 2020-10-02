AGV Group’s executive director for Singapore operations, Albert Ang, has agreed to leave the Catalist-listed company as recommended by the nominating committee.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down - October 1, 2020
- MULTI-DEEP: A novel CAD system for coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis from CT images using multiple convolution neural networks - October 1, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Lots of technical signs supporting the bulls at the moment - October 1, 2020