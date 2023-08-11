Aimia Inc. PFD-1 (AIM.PRA:CA) declares CAD 0.3001/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Sept. 29; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 14. See AIM.PRA:CA Dividend …
