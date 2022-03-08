AirBoss of America declares CAD 0.10

AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF) declares CAD 0.10/share quarterly dividend. Forward yield 1.27% Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. See ABSSF Dividend Scorecard, …
