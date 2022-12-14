Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC:CA) declares CAD 1.35/share special dividend. Payable Jan. 18; for shareholders of record Jan. 4; ex-div Jan. 3. See ALC:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & …
