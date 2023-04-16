Motorola is reportedly working on the Motorola Razr+ 2023 flip phone. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell phone featuring a large-sized cover display is expected to debut by June. Now, in a new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Alleged Motorola Razr Lite CAD renders emerge to reveal design - April 16, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit flat on Friday (TECH) - April 15, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO US Dividend Hedged To CAD ETF flat on Friday (ZUD) - April 15, 2023