That same month, CAD seized documents from Allied Tech relating to the company and three of its subsidiaries as well as the JLC escrow account. CAD also interviewed Allied Tech’s executive director …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers to challenge the bulls - January 24, 2020
- Bell Canada invests CAD 400 mln in Hamilton fibre roll-out - January 24, 2020
- Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe into missing $33m - January 24, 2020