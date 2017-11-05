Anabolic Androgenic Steroids May Be Linked With CAD

Anabolic androgenic steroids may be associated with early coronary artery disease, according to research presented at the Brazilian Congress of Cardiology (SBC 2017). The annual congress of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) is held in São Paulo …
