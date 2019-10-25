If you’ve ever designed an electric motor, you may have been assisted by a design software package called Motor-CAD. Developed by Motor Design Limited, Motor-CAD provides a toolkit for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ANSYS Adds Motor-CAD to Electric Machine Design Portfolio - October 25, 2019
- CAD/USD: Upside Expected To Continue - October 25, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback ends the week on the back foot against CAD - October 25, 2019