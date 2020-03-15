Apparel CAD System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030: Lectra, Tukatech Inc.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 03/12/2020 — Apparel CAD (Computer Aided Design) system is a software that enables efficiency and productivity for the apparel designers. Apparel CAD systems are an ideal …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)