Apple has just released the HomePod mini in three bold new colours: yellow, orange, and blue, in addition to white and space gray. Each one comes with colour-matched details throughout, including the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Apple Launches HomePod mini in New Colours, Still $129 CAD - October 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI - October 18, 2021
- USD/CAD steady around 1.2365 amid falling crude oil prices - October 18, 2021