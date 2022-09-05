New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch “Pro” have been shared online by 91mobiles, revealing our first look at the all-new design for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Apple Watch ‘Pro’ CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button - September 5, 2022
- Apple Watch Pro CAD illustrates Digital Crown protrusion & more - September 5, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/CAD refreshes 12-year lows, outlook bearish - September 5, 2022